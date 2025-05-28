Live
What to Eat (and Avoid) During Your Period for Better Comfort and Health
Discover the best and worst foods to eat during menstruation to ease cramps, reduce bloating, and improve overall mood
Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation—especially in estrogen and progesterone—can lead to various symptoms like cramps, bloating, fatigue, and mood swings. While it’s tempting to indulge in comfort foods, making mindful dietary choices can significantly ease these symptoms and support overall wellbeing during your period.
Best Foods to Eat During Your Period
1. Leafy Greens for Vital Nutrients
Vegetables like spinach, kale, and fenugreek are rich in iron, magnesium, and fiber. They help reduce fatigue, ease constipation, and combat water retention—common symptoms experienced during menstruation.
2. Potassium-Rich Fruits
Bananas and oranges are excellent sources of potassium and vitamin B6. These nutrients assist in flushing out sodium, reducing bloating, and stabilizing mood swings.
3. Hydrating Foods
Fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, and citrus not only keep you hydrated but also help relieve puffiness and fluid retention due to their high-water content.
4. Whole Grains for Sustained Energy
Oats, quinoa, and brown rice are packed with complex carbohydrates and fiber, which help stabilize blood sugar levels and maintain energy throughout the day.
5. Healthy Fats for Hormonal Balance
Avocados, flaxseeds, and nuts like almonds and walnuts contain healthy fats that support hormonal function and can help elevate your mood.
6. Probiotic-Rich Yoghurt
Plain, unsweetened yoghurt contains beneficial probiotics that enhance gut health and aid digestion—key to feeling better during your period.
7. Dark Chocolate for Cramp Relief
Choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa. It's high in magnesium, which may help reduce cramps and promote a better mood.
8. Herbal Teas for Soothing Relief
Ginger, chamomile, and peppermint teas are great for calming the stomach, reducing inflammation, and alleviating menstrual discomfort.
Foods to Avoid During Menstruation
1. Excessively Salty Foods
Items like chips and processed snacks are high in sodium, which can lead to increased water retention and worsen bloating.
2. Carbonated Drinks
Fizzy beverages can introduce gas into the digestive system, causing discomfort and amplifying bloating.
3. Sugary Snacks
Treats such as candy, cakes, and sugary drinks can spike blood sugar levels, leading to energy crashes and irritability.
4. Fried and Processed Foods
Fast foods like burgers and fries are heavy and can cause inflammation, worsening menstrual symptoms and digestion.
5. Dairy Products (For Some)
For those sensitive to lactose, consuming milk, cheese, or ice cream during periods can lead to digestive issues and bloating.
6. Caffeinated Beverages
Excessive caffeine from coffee, tea, or energy drinks may heighten anxiety, disrupt sleep, and intensify breast tenderness.
Choosing the right foods during menstruation can ease physical discomfort and emotional fluctuations. A balanced diet full of nutrients and hydration is key to feeling your best during your cycle.