Live
- YS Jagan releases Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds
- Which Tea Helps you Lose Weight: Green Tea or Butterfly Pea Tea?
- Centre fast-tracks bypass projects to decongest Indore, Guwahati
- After filing FIR, UP Board officials deny 'paper leak'
- Telangana starts implementing ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme
- Hyderabad: TSIBE officials to take appropriate steps to prevent any untoward incident
- GHMC gears up for OTS campaigns to collect taxes
- Hyderabad: Narendra Modi to inaugurate CARO in Begumpet Airport on March 5
- Govt okays Rs 1.26-trn worth 3 semicon plants
- Hyderabad: CM A Revanth Reddy all praise for badminton player
Just In
Which Tea Helps you Lose Weight: Green Tea or Butterfly Pea Tea?
Highlights
Green tea has more research backing its weight-loss benefits thanks to caffeine and antioxidants. Choose green tea for weight loss or butterfly pea tea if caffeine-sensitive. Remember, tea isn't a magic bullet; combine it with a healthy diet and exercise for weight management success.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS