World breastfeeding week: From benefits, work stress to common myths all that you need to know about breastfeeding

Motherhood is a transformative journey for every woman. It is filled with joy and a number of challenges as well. For new mothers who also have work responsibilities to manage, it becomes quite overwhelming to balance breastfeeding and professional life. It is this stress that requires managing through the right steps, and there is also a need to debunk some common myths surrounding mom guilt. Dr Vishal Sehgal, President, Portea MedicalFortunately, says, “We are in an era where digital technologies, awareness through information sharing, and support of home healthcare service providers is available to help working moms navigate through their breastfeeding journey with greater ease.” Dr Vishal Sehgal talks about the mental health of new breastfeeding mothers.

Impact of stress on the physical and mental health of new breastfeeding mothers: The demanding nature of modern work environments combined with the responsibilities of nurturing a newborn can put immense stress on new mothers. It is important for them to know that stress and lactation are connected, and constant or heightened stress can adversely affect the production of breast milk. However, it must also be acknowledged that every woman is different, and things that stress one woman might not be stressful for another. Further, regular breastfeeding can help reduce stress levels. It has been discovered that hormones released during breastfeeding can encourage positive feelings of relaxation, love, and bonding which are helpful in coping with everyday stress. It is very important for breastfeeding moms to be mindful of this fact, and avoid extreme stress that can cause negative changes in lactation and also in emotional well-being.

Common myths and prejudices -- Mom Guilt: Mom guilt is a common emotional scenario faced by many new mothers while juggling their professional and motherly roles. When they are compelled to devote time to work, they feel the guilt of not having spent adequate time with their children or having missed breastfeeding the child adequately. Apart from that, various myths and prejudices may exist in different locations and communities which the healthcare providers need to dispel through compassion and recognizing the challenges that the working mothers face.

It is extremely important to make new mothers understand that breastfeeding is a wonderful natural process that has benefits for both the mother and the child. While it can reduce stress for the mother by releasing hormones, breastfeeding ensures the supply of essential nutrients and antibodies to the baby. This helps in building a stronger immune system and strengthening an emotional bond between the mother and child. Further, it has been observed that children who receive breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months are less likely to be affected by infections compared to children who are fed on other food items.

Balancing work life and motherhood: Working mothers need practical strategies to balance breastfeeding and their professional commitments. It is important to have a clear discussion with the employers and set flexible work hours. Employers need to consider the provision of designated breastfeeding spaces at the workplace which can help in effective management of time for nursing breaks.

Managing stress: Since stress can cause adverse physical and emotional health outcomes for the mother and also negatively impact lactation, it is important to incorporate mindfulness practices, physical exercises such as breathing exercises and yoga into daily routine. Further, one should try to make some time for hobbies or listening to music. While it is really difficult to manage sleep with a new-born, it is highly crucial to take proper rest as a new mother. Small changes like these can help alleviate stress and promote overall well-being for the mothers.

Role of home healthcare, teleconsultation, and modern gadgets and apps

Home healthcare providers and digital platforms offer expert teleconsultation on issues related to breastfeeding. Breast feeding anxieties are very common. For working mothers the scenario gets even more difficult, neonatal care services, tailored services for new mothers are of great support during the early months. New mothers can avail remote lactation consultations, get effective tips on breastfeeding, and even personalized guidance or in-person support as per their need at the comfort of their home. Gadgets such as electric breast pumps have come across as a boon for working mothers as they serve as an effective measure to express milk efficiently and maintain milk supply efficiently, when they are away from the babies. Good-quality pumps come with adjustable suction levels, and various modes to mimic a baby’s natural nursing rhythm, ensuring maximum milk output in minimal time.

Habits and things to avoid during breastfeeding: Breastfeeding mothers must be very careful and well versed of certain habits, food items, and substances that can impact lactation and the baby’s health. Experts, especially home healthcare providers, offer holistic support on maintaining a healthy diet for the mothers, avoiding harmful substance consumption, and helping mothers adjust to a safe and balanced lifestyle during their breastfeeding journeys.

Conclusion

As we celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, it is important that various challenges such as work stress, and mom guilt are effectively overcome. Home healthcare providers can play a crucial role in empowering new mothers after they come home with the baby and resume their professional lives. They can help with stress relieving techniques, and share authentic information related to the benefits of breastfeeding, various practices, and by dispelling myths and prejudices. A holistic approach to harmonizing work and motherhood for new mothers requires a supportive environment, and healthcare professionals, family members, and employers can collectively empower them to embrace the beautiful journey of breastfeeding without compromising on their professional excellence and growth!