World No Tobacco Day: Both vaping and smoking are harmful to health!

The two prevalent habits in our society: vaping and smoking have long-term ill-effect on the health of individuals and are pertinent on the eve of the World No Tobacco Day, May 31st, 2024. The habit of vaping in young generations has become a luxury among both men and women without understanding the consequences or long-term effects. People asking for a smoke deaddiction are seeing vaping as a better alternative rather than seeing a specialist. Both practices, vaping and smoking when scrutinized under scientific studies, have shed light on their detrimental health effects.



Vaping (e-Cigarettes): The Modern Menace

Proponents of vaping argue that it is a safer alternative to traditional flavourings and other chemicals. Studies have shown that vaping can cause inflammation and irritation in the lungs, organ damage and addiction. Long-term effects are not fully understood, but there is evidence of potential harm from substances that are used for vaping such as diacetyl, heavy metals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) delivered to the lung. Today, many people who are resenting to vaping, are defending their choice as to be the safest choice of warding off nicotine without any scientific clues and spoiling their health slowly.

Smoking: The Burning issue

Smoking is a well-established health hazard. Tobacco smoke contains over 6000 chemicals, which are toxic and also carcinogenic. Smoking itself has been well aware as a potential risk factor that can lead to heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and various types of cancers. It affects almost all the organs in the body and is classified as the leading cause of preventable death.

Scientific Evidence:

A study published in "Respiratory Research" suggests that while e-cigarettes might be less harmful than conventional cigarettes, they still pose a great danger and their long-term effects are scarcely investigated. Another study funded by the National Institute of Health found that long-term use of e-cigarettes can significantly impair blood vessel function, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

A Diabolic conclusion:

Both vaping and smoking carry long-term disadvantages that can impact the health. While vaping is often marketed as a safer alternative, the lack of long-term studies and the presence of harmful chemicals present significant risks. Smoking with its extensive research, continues to be a major health threat.

(Dr Srikrishna Raghavendra Boddu, Consultant Physician, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar)