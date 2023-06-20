  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

Hindustani Classical Recital on 24th June in the city

Hindustani Classical Recital on 24th June in the city
x
Highlights

The Government of Telangana, Surmandaland Konkani Association in Hyderabad to organise a HindustaniClassical Recital on 24th June

The Government of Telangana, Surmandaland Konkani Association in Hyderabad to organise a Hindustani Classical Recital on 24th June in the city at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at 6.15 pm.

Dr Shantanu Gokhale, Disciple of Pt Shivkumar Sharma will perform Santoor and Bharathi Pratap, Disciple ofLalith Rao Vocal. Sudhir Nayak will accompany them on Harmonium and Pt OmkarGulwady and Harijhit Singh Table.

The same artists perform a day prior on 23rd June Friday at 7 pm at Sparsh Hospice in the city to celebrate the 80th birthday of late Anuradha Hammadi.

Dr Shantanu Gokhale is a Consultant Endodontist at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

Bharathi Pratap is an electronics engineer is a graded artist of the All India Radio and Doordarshan and has given many performances across India.

The Hindustani Classical Recital will be organised to pay tribute to the Living Legends of Hindustani Classical Music Dr PrabhaAtre. He is currently one of the senior vocalists in the country representing the Kirana Gharana

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X