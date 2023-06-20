The Government of Telangana, Surmandaland Konkani Association in Hyderabad to organise a Hindustani Classical Recital on 24th June in the city at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at 6.15 pm.

Dr Shantanu Gokhale, Disciple of Pt Shivkumar Sharma will perform Santoor and Bharathi Pratap, Disciple ofLalith Rao Vocal. Sudhir Nayak will accompany them on Harmonium and Pt OmkarGulwady and Harijhit Singh Table.

The same artists perform a day prior on 23rd June Friday at 7 pm at Sparsh Hospice in the city to celebrate the 80th birthday of late Anuradha Hammadi.

Dr Shantanu Gokhale is a Consultant Endodontist at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

Bharathi Pratap is an electronics engineer is a graded artist of the All India Radio and Doordarshan and has given many performances across India.

The Hindustani Classical Recital will be organised to pay tribute to the Living Legends of Hindustani Classical Music Dr PrabhaAtre. He is currently one of the senior vocalists in the country representing the Kirana Gharana