Holistic wellness vacation for mind, body & soul

What modern lifestyle robs us of, a holiday should restore detoxifying us physically, spiritually, and digitally. What does a wellness vacation really entail? Is it attending yoga retreats, indulging in spa sessions, or there's more to it? This Global Wellness Day let's balance our inner self with wellness vacations that promise a truly therapeutic experience.



Become one with nature in Japan's wellness island, Awaji

A small island off the coast of Kobe city in the Kansai region of Japan, Awaji Shima is an offbeat wellness destination replete with naturally occurring hot springs and awe-inspiring viewpoints. Interestingly, Awaji is touted as 'the region of food' for its rich variety of gourmet options made using locally produced herbs, vegetables, and livestock. Taking a walk in the fragrant flower fields that bloom year-round is an unforgettable sensory experience. It has wellness centres, such as Zen Wellness SEINEI where travellers can find solace in the lap of nature. A minimalist property surrounded by lush groves, one can practice yoga, meditation, and calligraphy.

Rewire your system in Thailand's wellness capital Hua Hin



Formerly a fishing village, Hua Hin has reinvented itself as an essential detoxifying retreat over the years. Its combination of natural beauty, wellness resorts, yoga retreats, traditional healing practices, healthy cuisine, and active lifestyle options make it a popular choice for those seeking a wellness-focused getaway. Being far less touristy than beachside towns, it is a perfect destination to unwind.



Among resorts with a holistic approach, Chiva-Som Hua Hin stands out. It is designed to rejuvenate and restore the human body and mind to the absolute peak of health and wellness by offering various therapeutic activities.



Indulge in Omani traditional healing with frankincense



Muscat is home to beautiful beaches and a fascinating culture it has plenty to offer when it comes to wellness experiences coupled with luxurious amenities. Shangri-La Muscat, one of the grandest resorts in the city has exceptional wellness facilities waiting to be explored in its twin properties. Chi, The Spa at Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah offers an elaborate menu of wellness services designed to soothe the senses, such as deep tissue therapeutic massage and Himalayan salt stone massage. The adults-only Shangri-La Al Husn has Oman's only Luban Spa and offers treatments inspired by the region's age-old traditions, such as frankincense (Luban) and rose wrap, and organic Omani honey scrub. The resort also offers wellness programmes for boosting immunity and inducing better sleep.

Unwind in Cam Ranhand Mui Ne, the beach towns of Vietnam

Perched on the south-central coast, The Anam Vietnam is a colonial beach resort in Cam Ranh renowned for its Indochine-inspired architecture, idyllic charm, and stimulating wellness facilities designed to render complete rejuvenation. The Anam Spa interweaves Asian healing traditions into holistic wellness journeys. A three-day detox wellness programme fosters healthy life practices through movement and awareness sessions, spa treatments, and wholefood vegetarian cuisine tips. The spa treatments along with Eastern and Western healing practices recalibrate mind and body. It offers specialised beauty and spa journeys that use locally sourced ingredients administered under the care of skilled therapists.

Recharge your soul in the largest atoll of Maldives

What better destination for a digital detox than the Maldives? The tropical archipelagic state is a perfect mood-changer, and The Residence Maldives couldn't be more perfect for a wellness retreat. Connected by a one-kilometer bridge, the two properties on two different islands - Dhigurah and Falhumaafushi - offer guests a secluded repose in the first and only Clarins Spa in the Maldives. A must-try therapy is the Clarins deep touch massage that uses using aromatic oils and plant extract honey to awaken the senses. This year, The Residence by Cenizaro has also introduced a new program called 'Renewal Retreat' that focuses on rejuvenation, resetting, and restoration of body and mind. Combining meditation, spirituality, fitness, and healthy eating as part of its itinerary, the Renewal Retreat is ideal for couples, groups, and solo travellers alike.



Bask in the sun of Seychelles with your partner

Blessed by eternal sunshine, the beaches of Seychelles have their own unique appeal, especially for couples looking for a wellness vacation. While there are tons of water and inland activities, this idyllic archipelago also has award-winning wellness resorts including Raffles Spa, Six Senses Spa, and Kempinski - The Spa, where one can cleanse, rejuvenate, and regain balance. These spas offer bespoke sensorial experiences and treatments that integrate Seychelles' indigenous herbs to the best effect.

Reconnect with yourself in Qatar

Equipped with some of the world's best spas, resorts, and health retreats, Qatar is an apt holiday destination to relax, unwind, and rejuvenate. Zulal Wellness Resort blends traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine with a holistic health philosophy. The resort's wellness programmes designed by health practitioners offer therapies and nutritious food options. The facilities are tailored for adult guests seeking an immersive lifestyle reset as well as families embarking on a wellness journey together.