As Navratri celebrations light up kitchens across India, one ingredient stands out on the plate — sabudana . From khichdi to pakoras and tikkis, these translucent pearls are a must-have during fasts. But what appears as tiny, natural grains is actually a carefully processed product that doesn’t grow in fields at all.

What Exactly Is Sabudana?

Contrary to its rice-like appearance, sabudana is not a grain. It is a starch extract, primarily obtained from the sago palm or the more commonly used tapioca root, also called cassava. The round, pearl-like form comes through a methodical process of grinding, shaping, steaming, and drying — turning plant pulp into something both edible and visually appealing.

The Making of the Pearls

The process begins by extracting pulp from the trunk of the sago palm or from tapioca roots. The pulp is then washed, ground, and refined into a soft powder. Using specialized machinery, the starch is rolled into uniform granules. These are later steamed to solidify their shape and then dried under the sun or in driers, resulting in the hard, glossy sabudana pearls that reach households.

Roots in Indian History

Sabudana production in India dates back to around 1943–44, when it started as a cottage industry in Salem, Tamil Nadu. Over the decades, Salem grew into one of the country’s biggest production hubs, with tapioca becoming the primary source instead of the traditional sago palm.

Nutritional Value That Suits Fasting

The reason sabudana has become synonymous with fasting is its nutritional profile. Rich in carbohydrates, it provides quick energy by breaking down into glucose during digestion. A 100-gram serving contains roughly 350 calories, offering the stamina required during ritual fasts. Along with carbs, it also contributes small amounts of vitamin C and calcium, making it both filling and mildly nourishing.

The Journey of Tapioca to India

Tapioca itself has fascinating origins. Native to South and Latin America, it was brought to Asia by Portuguese traders. Kerala was the first Indian state to cultivate it, where it became popular as kappa. From there, its use spread across southern India, eventually becoming central to sabudana production. Today, Thailand dominates global tapioca production, but India remains a significant consumer.

Different Types of Tapioca

There are two main varieties:

Sweet tapioca : safe for consumption and widely used in cooking.

Bitter tapioca: naturally toxic due to hydrocyanic acid and must be processed to remove harmful compounds. It is mainly used in non-food industries such as making pellets, alcohol, or animal feed.

A Lifesaving Food in History

Tapioca once played a lifesaving role in 19th-century Travancore during a famine. With grains in short supply, the king encouraged people to consume tapioca as an alternative. Its availability helped prevent starvation, embedding it as a reliable food source in southern India’s diet.

More Than Just a Fasting Ingredient

What started as a famine food is now a festive staple. Whether eaten as crunchy pakoras, soft khichdi, or crispy tikkis, sabudana continues to connect history, culture, and culinary creativity in one small pearl-like grain.



