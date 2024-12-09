Live
- Blackberrys unveils their latest wedding campaign - ‘Being Real Suits You’
- Adani Group to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan towards key infra projects
- Ghanaian police arrest 30 suspects in post-election violence
- South Africa top WTC standings with series win over Sri Lanka
- 25 lakh elderly above 70 enrol for Ayushman cards in less than 2 months: Centre
- South Korea: Yoon placed under travel ban amid martial law probe as political turmoil deepens
- Higher industrial activity spurs power demand in November: Report
- Major fire averted at govt hospital in Gwalior
- TGPSC Group-2 Exam Hall Tickets Released: Download Now for December 15 & 16 Exams
- Kanlaon volcano in Philippines erupts, spews plume of ash and gas
Just In
Human Rights Day 2024: Celebrating Equality and Justice for All
Discover the history, significance, and theme of Human Rights Day 2024, a global call for equality and human dignity
Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 to emphasize the fundamental rights and freedoms inherent to all individuals. It serves as a reminder of the global responsibility to uphold human dignity, regardless of gender, nationality, ethnicity, or religion. The day is an opportunity to reflect on progress, address challenges, and advocate for justice and equality worldwide.
Historical Significance
The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on December 10, 1948, setting the first global standard for human rights. This landmark document outlines fundamental rights such as life, liberty, education, and freedom from discrimination. Human Rights Day was first observed in 1950, two years after the declaration, to promote awareness and inspire efforts to protect these rights globally.
Why Human Rights Day Matters
Human Rights Day highlights the necessity of safeguarding everyone’s rights, urging individuals and institutions to champion justice and equality. Activists leverage this day to spotlight ongoing struggles for freedom and dignity while advocating collaborative solutions to human rights violations.
Theme for 2024
Each year, the observance is marked by a specific theme. For 2024, the theme is "Equality for All: Reducing Inequality and Advancing Human Rights," which underscores the urgent need to address disparities and promote fairness.
Inspirational Quotes
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." – Martin Luther King Jr.
"The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened." – John F. Kennedy
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity." – Nelson Mandela
Human Rights Day serves as a powerful reminder to work collectively for a world rooted in equality and dignity.