Hyderabad Biggest Trekking Forest invites for Jungle party on December 31

Hyderabad's Biggest Trekking Forest - Adventure Cove cordially invites you to the Jungle Party & Musical Night Festival on December 31, 2023, at Adventure Cove, Ramunigandi Forest, near Bommalaramam, Keesara, Telangana.

Jungle Party Pricing:

Entry & Celebrations: Rs.999/- only

24 Hours packages:

Group (4+): Rs. 2600/- each

Group (10+): Rs. 2000/- each

Single: Rs. 3500/-

Couple/Two: Rs. 5500/-

(includes: Celebrations, Tent Stay, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Jungle Party Highlights

- Neon Festival

- Musical Night

- Ramp walk

- Midnight Trekking

- Midnight Treasure Hunt

- Stay in Camping Tents in Forest

- Bonfire with Music

- Buffet Dinner with Biryani

- Timings: 7.00 pm onwards

- Date: December 31, 2023

For Reservation/Bookings:

Call on 8121015188.

Team Adventure Cove

Ramunigandi, Near Bommalaramaram, Keesara Road, Telangana

Just 40 km from Hyd/25 km from ECIL