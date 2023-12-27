Live
Hyderabad Biggest Trekking Forest invites for Jungle party on December 31
Adventure Cove' Jungle Party 2024 & Musical Night Festival Packages starts from Rs.999/-
Hyderabad's Biggest Trekking Forest - Adventure Cove cordially invites you to the Jungle Party & Musical Night Festival on December 31, 2023, at Adventure Cove, Ramunigandi Forest, near Bommalaramam, Keesara, Telangana.
Jungle Party Pricing:
Entry & Celebrations: Rs.999/- only
24 Hours packages:
Group (4+): Rs. 2600/- each
Group (10+): Rs. 2000/- each
Single: Rs. 3500/-
Couple/Two: Rs. 5500/-
(includes: Celebrations, Tent Stay, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Jungle Party Highlights
- Neon Festival
- Musical Night
- Ramp walk
- Midnight Trekking
- Midnight Treasure Hunt
- Stay in Camping Tents in Forest
- Bonfire with Music
- Buffet Dinner with Biryani
- Timings: 7.00 pm onwards
- Date: December 31, 2023
For Reservation/Bookings:
Call on 8121015188.
Team Adventure Cove
Ramunigandi, Near Bommalaramaram, Keesara Road, Telangana
Just 40 km from Hyd/25 km from ECIL