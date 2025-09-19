Hyderabad to Host Edition 2: Landmark Printmaking Exhibition Opens Sept 19 at State Gallery of Art

Hyderabad’s cultural calendar is set to witness a rare celebration of a centuries-old yet underrepresented art form — printmaking. Edition 2, a collaborative exhibition featuring 30 artists from 14 states, will open on September 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Jubilee Hills.

Curated by Annapurna M. and Attri Chetan, the exhibition traces the evolution of printmaking from its roots in ancient India to its contemporary revival by young artists across the country.









The inauguration will be graced by Chief Guest Shilpa Reddy (Mrs. India, Fashion Designer & Holistic Lifestyle Influencer) and Guest of Honour Dr. Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art. The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till September 28, 2025.

More than just an art showcase, Edition 2 marks a milestone for Hyderabad with the launch of a public printmaking studio at the State Gallery — a dedicated space for artists and students to explore this intricate medium. Visitors can also look forward to artist-led workshops and a mini print portfolio initiative, offering hands-on engagement with the process that makes printmaking both technical and poetic.





“Edition 2 is not only about displaying prints, but about slowing down to rediscover the art of making itself — a dialogue between tradition and experimentation, process and imagination,” says curator Annapurna Madipadiga.

The initiative was envisioned by Attri Chetan, printmaker and founder of ‘The Unknowns’ art collective, with support from Lakshmi, Director of the State Art Gallery. Together, they have shaped one of the most significant printmaking exhibitions in recent years.

As Hyderabad prepares for this unique event, Edition 2 promises to engage, educate, and inspire — shining a spotlight on a medium that is both timeless and contemporary.





Exhibition Details

• Dates: September 19–28, 2025

• Inauguration: September 19 at 5:00 PM

• Venue: Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

• Curated by: Annapurna M. & Attri Chetan