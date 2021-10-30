Igniting your career path

A campaign that highlights the importance of the career selection process, and the pressing need to liberate both parents and children from the ensuing pressure regarding the future, has been launched in light of Diwali Celebrations.



LaunchMyCareer, a career-success platform that engages the user in self-discovery, careful career selection, and personalized learning pathways, launches a heartening Diwali and Children's Day Campaign, #MeraFutureMeraHaq. Driven by a passion to emancipate the career-selection process, it urges children to celebrate the freedom of choice, and follow their dreams by choosing the right career path.

In its campaign, the brand seeks to spread festive happiness by creating awareness around the importance of choosing the right career, while reiterating that it is equally important for parents to understand their kids' choices Talking about the campaign, Ankur Aggarwal, Director, elaborates, "Our main focus is to provide right career guidance opportunities for children, who are the future of our country. It is our earnest endeavour to encourage them to follow the right path in order to achieve their goals.

Through this campaign, we want to inspire children to follow their aspirations under the guidance of expert career counsellors. This campaign aims to create a far-reaching impact on students and parents across the length and breadth of the country. Here's wishing everyone a happy Diwali and hoping we all light up the path to new beginnings for children."