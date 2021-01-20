I’m probably doing things right: Bhuvan Bam crossing 20M subscribers

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who has become India's first independent digital content creator who's channel BB Ki Vines has crossed a record 3 billion collective views reach and cross 20 million subscribers, says: "These growing numbers are indicative of the things I'm probably doing right."

Commenting on achieving this milestone, Bam tells: "I feel extremely gratified and thrilled for all the love and validation I've received so far. Everyone knows being a digital influencer or a YouTuber wasn't my plan to begin with, but things just fell into place by chance and here I am today, overwhelmed with the magnitude of appreciation from viewers.

"These growing numbers are indicative of the things I'm probably doing right and I hope I can continue to entertain people while also creating an impact socially," says an elated Bhuvan. Having created iconic characters like Bhanchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu mama, and others, Bam is now also gearing to release his latest and most awaited series – 'Dhindora' - that the artist has diligently shot for, despite the pandemic.

Bam has been known for empowering youth by creating realistic, impactful and thought provoking content from a very 'real' conversational lens.

His videos touch upon subjects related to the life of an urban teenager that need contemplation and uninhibited discussion.

The empathetic nature of these videos that come with a dose of rib-tickling humor has been the most appealing factor for viewers, keeping them hooked to watching this fast-rising digital phenomenon. The year 2021 also saw Bam launching Youthiapa 2.0 which is an expansion of his homegrown merchandising brand.