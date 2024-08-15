Independence Day 2024 10 Iconic Slogans that Ignited India’s Fight for Freedom

As we mark the 78th Independence Day of India, it’s essential to honour the courageous actions of our freedom fighters who played a pivotal role in making India a thriving democracy.

On August 15, 1947, India broke free from over 200 years of British rule. This momentous occasion was the result of relentless struggles by countless freedom fighters. Celebrating Independence Day would be incomplete without recognizing their invaluable contributions.

Though they are no longer with us, the words of these great leaders continue to inspire generations. As we celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day, let us reflect on the sacrifices made by these brave souls who fought for our nation's freedom.

Top Patriotic Quotes by Indian Freedom Fighters

Here are ten powerful quotes by Indian freedom fighters that remind us of the values they stood for:

1. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

"Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free, though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one’s existence."

2. Chandrashekhar Azad

"We will face the enemy’s bullets, we will remain free, we will remain free."

3. Mahatma Gandhi

"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?"

4. Rabindranath Tagore

"Where the mind is without fear, and the head is held high, where knowledge is free. Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls. Where words come out from the depth of truth, where tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection. Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way, into the dreary desert sand of dead habit. Where the mind is led forward by thee."

5. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it."

6. Ramprasad Bismil

"The desire for revolution is in our hearts. Let us see what strength there is in the arms of our executioner."

7. Subhas Chandra Bose

"Give me blood, and I will give you freedom."

8. Jawaharlal Nehru

"Citizenship consists in the service of the country."

9. Sarojini Naidu

"A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race."

10. Indira Gandhi

"We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible."

Celebrating Freedom

As we commemorate this significant day, let's imbibe the spirit of these quotes and contribute towards the progress and unity of our nation.

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day 2024!