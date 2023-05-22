International Biological Diversity Day 2023: Messages & Greeting to Share with Near & Dear

In December 2000, the UN General Assembly adopted 22nd May as IDB to commemorate the adoption of the test of the convention on 22nd May 1992 by the Nairobi Final Act of the conference for the Adoption of the Agreed text of the Convention on Biological Diversity.



International biological Diversity Day 2023 Messages

1. – Nature is not only stranger than we suppose, it is stranger than we can suppose.

2. – Electric power is everywhere present in unlimited quantities and can drive the world’s machinery without the need of coal, oil, gas, or any other fuels.

3. – Come forth into the Light of Things, Let Nature be your teacher.

4. – Belief creates biology. Diversity is what nature is all about.

5. – Big whorls have little whorls, which feed on their velocity, and little whorls have lesser whorls, And so on to viscosity.

6. – I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the true meaning of its creed: we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all living beings are created equal.

7. – Biodiversity starts in the distant past and points toward the future.

8. – Whatever is flexible and flowing will tend to grow, whatever is rigid and blocked will wither and die.Let nature grow which will help us grow.

9. – After the final no there comes a yes And on that yes the future of the world depends. Experience is not what happens to you; it is what you do with what happens to you.

10. – We shall require a substantially new manner of thinking if mankind is to survive

11. – Each of us is responsible for everything to everyone else. Nature is the main source of energy.

12. – We have also agreed that in other places there may be a need to manipulate ways» elephants use their space and interact with biodiversity.

13. – We have it in our power to begin the world again.

14. – We must convince and empower people to adopt the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity as their guiding principle,

15. – Whenever people say `we mustn’t be sentimental,’ you can take it they are about to do something cruel. And if they add, `we must be realistic, `they mean they are going to make money out of it.

16. – When the last individual of a race of living things breathes no more, another Heaven and another Earth must pass before such a one can breathe again.

17. – It’s now widely accepted that a biodiversity-rich place, when properly protected, will seed biodiversity elsewhere.

18. – There was a young lady named Bright, whose speed was far faster than light, She travelled one day, In a relative way, And returned on the previous night.

19. – That which fills the universe I regard as my body and that which directs the universe I see as my own nature

20. – The flow from knowledge to action draws upon the complete person with his or her catalyst and synergistic potential

21. – The administration is not paying attention to the laws of biodiversity. It’s paying far more attention to the laws of political expediency.

22. – I can’t imagine anything more important than air, water, soil, energy, and biodiversity. These are the things that keep us alive.

23. – Yet, despite our many advances, our environment is still threatened by a range of problems, including global climate change, energy dependence on unsustainable fossil fuels, and loss of biodiversity.

24. – This is the assembly of life that took a billion years to evolve. It has eaten the storms-folded them into its genes-and created the world that created us. It holds the world steady.

25. – The only biodiversity we’re going to have left is Coke versus Pepsi. We’re landscaping the whole world one stupid mistake at a time.

International biological Diversity Day 2023 Greetings

1. Within you, there is a stillness and sanctuary to which you can retreat at any time and be yourself.

2. Listen with regard when others talk. Give your time and energy to others; let others have their own way; do things for reasons other than furthering your own needs.

3. Collective human actions are transforming, even ravaging, the biosphere – perhaps irreversibly – through global warming and loss of biodiversity.

4. If you were to destroy in mankind the belief in immortality, not only love but every living force maintaining the life of the world would at once be dried up

5. – In a consumer society there are inevitably two kinds of slaves: the prisoners of addiction and the prisoners of envy.

6. – I have no other wish than a close fusion with nature and I desire no other fate than to have worked and lived in harmony with her laws.

7. – Be in the world but not of it.

8. – If we pollute the air, water, and soil that keep us alive and well, and destroy the biodiversity that allows natural systems to function, no amount of money will save us

9. – Something we were withholding made us weak Until we found it was ourselves. It was us who needs nature most and it’s us who destroy it the most.

10. – We should preserve every scrap of biodiversity as priceless while we learn to use it and come to understand what it means to humanity.

12. – The essential role of the environment is still marginal in discussions about poverty, … While we continue to debate these initiatives, environmental degradation, including the loss of biodiversity and topsoil, accelerates, causing development efforts to falter.

13. – The assumption of being merely individuals is our greatest limitation

14. – Flora And Fauna All Are Co Related, Animals and Flowers Need Not Be Hated.

15. – Biodiversity Is the Way, So Don’t Let Nature Go Astray

16. – All For One and One for All, Keep Biodiversity or Our Future May Fall

17. – Don’T Let Species Go Extinct, In This World We Are All Linked

18. – We Are All Part of The Circle of Life, Lets Live In Peace And Not In Strife

19. – One By One Until There Are None. Don’t let this time and conserve/preserve biodiversity.

20. – Biodiversity Is the Key So We Can All Live in Glee.

21. – Let’s Keep Variety and Prevent Anxiety Biodiversity Is Key For More Variety The More Variety, The Better Society.

22. – Keep Our World Colorful: Preserve Biodiversity One By One They Can All Disappear, Only Then Will You Shed A Tear?

23. – Every Creature Plays A Part In The Ecosystem, Preserve Biodiversity We Must Keep, So In The Future, We Don’t Weep.