International Day of Sign Languages 2024: Why September 23 is Celebrated, History, Significance, and Facts

The International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated every year on September 23 to raise awareness about the significance of sign language and its role in promoting linguistic and cultural diversity for the global deaf community. Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, this day highlights the need to support the rights of people with hearing impairments worldwide.

This year’s theme, “Sign Up for Sign Language Rights,” calls on leaders to recognize and uphold the rights of individuals who use sign language. The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) is encouraging officials worldwide to sign this year’s theme in their national sign language as a show of support.

History of International Day of Sign Languages

The idea to establish the International Day of Sign Languages was initiated by the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), an organization representing 135 national associations of deaf people, accounting for around 70 million individuals worldwide.

The first International Day of Sign Languages was observed in 2018, in conjunction with the International Week of the Deaf, a movement that has been celebrated since 1958. International Week of the Deaf takes place from September 24 to September 30, with the International Day of Sign Languages specifically marked on September 23 each year.

Significance of International Day of Sign Languages

Sign languages are complete, visual languages with their own unique structure, distinct from spoken languages. They use gestures and symbols to convey messages, making them an essential form of communication for those with hearing impairments.

However, sign language is not universal; each country has developed its own system. For instance, the United Kingdom uses British Sign Language (BSL), while the United States uses American Sign Language (ASL). The International Day of Sign Languages emphasizes the importance of preserving these languages and ensuring they hold equal status with spoken languages.

The day also highlights the need for governments to promote sign language education, aiding in the personal growth and societal inclusion of deaf individuals.

Memorable Quotes on Sign Language

• "I come from a place where you don’t need to talk all the time. There are sign languages you learn." – Warwick Thornton

• "Sign language is the equal of speech, lending itself equally to the rigorous and the poetic, to philosophical analysis or to making love." – Oliver Sacks

• "Sign language is the noblest gift God has given to deaf people." – George Veditz

• "If you are to reach masses of people in this world, you must do it by sign language. Whether your vehicle is commerce, literature, or politics, you can do nothing but raise signals and make motions to the people." – John Jay Chapman

• "Human eyes are the sign language of the brain. If you watch them carefully, you can see the truth played out, raw and unguarded." – Tarryn Fisher

• "The symbolic view of things is a consequence of long absorption in images. Is sign language the real language of Paradise?" – Hugo Ball

• "You can never comprehend sign language until you understand the reason behind it." – Unknown

• "Systems of morals are only a sign language of the emotions." – Friedrich Nietzsche

Interesting Facts About Sign Language

• According to the World Federation of the Deaf, over 70 million people worldwide are deaf.

• There are more than 300 different sign languages used globally by deaf communities.

• Sign language is a visual form of communication that follows its own grammatical structure.

• Each country has its own distinct sign language, such as British Sign Language (BSL) in the UK and American Sign Language (ASL) in the US.

• Many individuals in the deaf community have ‘name signs,’ which are similar to personalized nicknames.

• Indian Sign Language has yet to be recognized as an official language in India.

By celebrating International Day of Sign Languages, we honor the deaf community's cultural heritage and emphasize the need for inclusivity and equal rights for those who rely on sign language as their primary mode of communication.