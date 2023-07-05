International Kissing Day 2023: Date, History, Importance, Facts, and Things You Should Do When Kissing Your Bae

A kiss is a timeless symbol of love and affection that transcends language barriers and effortlessly communicates emotion. From a simple kiss on the forehead that conveys respect to a warm kiss on the cheek that expresses affection, each gesture carries a unique and heartfelt message. On the occasion of International Kissing Day on July 6, it is the perfect opportunity to remind your loved ones of the importance they have in your life with a sincere and meaningful kiss.

International Kissing Day 2023: History

International Kissing Day, established in 2006, is a day dedicated to celebrating the meaning of this touching gesture. Originally celebrated in the UK, this day has gained widespread recognition and affection from people all over the world. Every July 6, people come together to express their love and strengthen their bond with their loved ones through the power of a kiss. Interestingly, February 13 is also celebrated as Kiss Day, just one day before Valentine's Day, February 14.

International Kissing Day 2023: Importance

The celebration of International Kissing Day encourages people to pause, take a moment, and express their love through a kiss. Whether it's a sweet kiss before work or a passionate kiss at the end of a busy day, these small gestures have immense power to keep the romance alive. This special day not only celebrates love but also raises awareness of the importance of expressing affection in our relationships.

Things You Should Do When Kissing Your Bae

Freshen up

Brush your teeth for good oral hygiene, using mouthwash, and keeping your breath fresh. This will make the experience more pleasant for your partner.

Set the mood

Create a romantic atmosphere with the help of lights, playing soft music, or lighting candles. A comfortable and welcoming environment can lift the mood and make the moment more special.

Start with tender kisses

Start with soft, tender kisses to gauge your partner's comfort level. Gradually increase the intensity as the moment progresses and the chemistry between the two of you intensifies.

Take your time

Don't rush the experience. Enjoy the moment and savor each kiss. Take breaks between kisses to build anticipation and create a feeling of intimacy.

Pay attention to your partner's signals

Pay attention to your partner's response and reciprocate accordingly. Each individual has their own preferences, so watch their body language, the way they kiss you back, and their level of enthusiasm.

Use your hands

Gently place your hands on your partner's face, stroke their hair, or hold them around their waist. Touch can enhance the emotional connection and make the kiss more intimate.

Explore different techniques

Vary your kissing techniques to keep things interesting. Try different types of kissing, such as light pecking, passionate kissing, lip nibbling, or gently sucking on the lips. Experiment and find what you both enjoy.

Communicate and be present

Keep the lines of communication open during the kiss. Whisper sweet words or express your feelings with sweet words. Be fully present in the moment and tell your partner that you are enjoying the experience.

Respect the limits

Always respect your partner's boundaries and comfort level. If he pulls away or shows signs of discomfort, it's important to stop and talk about any concerns you may have.

Bask in the glow

After the kiss, take a moment to hug, cuddle, or just enjoy the closeness. Express your love and affection through words and gestures.

International Kissing Day 2023: Facts

• Ancient culture in France originally referred to the French kiss as the kiss of the soul, believing that contact unites the souls of two lovers into one.

• A single kiss can cause the exchange of 10 million to 1 trillion bacteria, but it also provides a dispersal bath of plaque for teeth.

• The Romans introduced the kiss as a symbolic act of sealing a pact between two souls during wedding ceremonies.

• May Irwin's Kiss, filmed in 1896, marked the first on-screen kiss, lasting an impressive 30 seconds.

• According to various surveys, the average person spends two weeks of her life kissing.

So whether you're celebrating a long-lasting relationship or looking to start a new romance, let a simple, tender kiss speak volumes of your love and appreciation.