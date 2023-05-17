International Museum Day 2023: Rail Musuem, Kacheguda

In the year, 2015, in the month of April, Rail Museum has been inaugurated. This museum showcases the origin as well as the growth of the railways, it is open for public and it is located at Kacheguda Railway station.



In this museum, one can find photographs of the rail network dating back to the Nizam’s rule. This places also showcases the various aspects of railway sector during the rule of Nizams in the region. Visitors can find plenty of objects from the vintage era like protypes of the coaches, signalling equipment, protypes of the locomotives, working and ticking models.

The museum is open on all days except on Tuesday. The timing is from 10:00 am to 6: pm.

Entry fee: one must have a valid passenger boarding ticket or platform ticket, else a nominal fee would be charged.