International Music Day

Music is the light of life for many people. It inspires, encourages and brings people together. Studies even show that music is good for the health and the brain, providing positive physical, mental and emotional responses when people simply listen to music as well as when they play or sing it.

Music occurs within nature and humans have been recreating it probably since the beginning of time, as singing or humming seems to be a natural part of human development. Babies can even begin to sing as early as three months old! While music has its unique attributes based on the culture and area of the world it comes from, it is a human activity that is exclusive to the human race and part of every culture in the world. Music unites human beings!