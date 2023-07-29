International Tiger Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

International Tiger Day 2023: International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 as a day marked to raise awareness of big cat conservation. The main objective of International Tiger Day is to build a comprehensive global effort to protect tigers and conserve their natural habitats. International Tiger Day advocates for a harmonious future where people and tigers coexist.

International Tiger Day: History

International Tiger Day was established in 2010, when the alarming revelation emerged that 97 per cent of wild tigers had disappeared since the early 20th century. The 13 tiger range nations joined Tx2 to increase the tiger population from 3,200 to at least 6,000 tigers.

With tigers on the verge of extinction, the goal for the day is to prevent their numbers from dwindling further. Risks to tigers include habitat loss, climate change, hunting, and poaching. International Tiger Day aspires not only to preserve the species but also to protect and improve its ecosystems.

International Tiger Day 2023 Theme

International Tiger Day 2023 will be observed with a universal focus on raising awareness of the extinction of tigers and the urgency to protect and conserve them. Although there will be no specific theme for this year's celebration, the common goal remains firm: to shed light on the plight of tigers and the need to save them from the brink of extinction.

International Tiger Day: Significance

The tiger predominantly inhabits Asia and Africa. Unfortunately, more than 95 per cent of tigers have been lost to illegal killing and habitat destruction, leaving the remaining 5 per cent in critically endangered status. Tigers play an essential role in the food chain and in preserving the balance of ecosystems.

It is essential to protect these creatures before they go extinct. International Tiger Day emphasizes tigers' important role in the environment, the challenges they face from poaching for body parts, and the immediate efforts needed to protect this endangered species.