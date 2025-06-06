Live
Jacqueline Fernandez turns heads in pink gown
Jacqueline Fernandez is set to return to the big screen with a significant role in Housefull 5, marking a shift from her recent streak of special song appearances across languages. Fans who have been eager to see her take on a full-fledged character again are now counting down to the film’s release on June 6.
At the trailer launch event, Jacqueline made a dazzling appearance in a pastel pink backless gown that instantly drew the spotlight. The outfit hugged her toned figure perfectly, while a stylish belt accentuated her curves, adding an extra edge to the already sexy ensemble.
She completed the look with open hair, golden earrings, and pink lipstick—keeping it simple yet making a strong fashion statement. The effortless glamour and subtle charm reminded many of her earlier red-carpet stunners.
With Housefull 5, the popular comedy franchise returns with fresh energy and familiar faces. Jacqueline’s presence in a key role has only heightened audience curiosity. After a gap from substantial acting roles, viewers are eager to see how she performs in this ensemble comedy.
As the countdown to the release begins, Jacqueline Fernandez’s bold fashion move at the launch is just the start of what looks to be a promising comeback.