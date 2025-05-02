Jacqueline’s bold & gold look

Jacqueline Fernandez sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday with her bold new look. The actress unveiled a dramatic makeover, flaunting a short curly hairstyle paired with a dazzling gold cutout dress that showed off her sculpted midriff. The stylish ensemble, complete with a backless design, effortlessly highlighted her toned abs and redefined understated glam.

Though there was no red carpet or flashing lights, Jacqueline’s candid look commanded attention. Her golden gown shimmered in the light, and her confident walk away from the camera delivered a powerful fashion statement: true style doesn't need a spotlight—it creates its own.

While Jacqueline’s recent film releases have been limited, she continues to dominate the glam scene through high-profile music videos and special dance numbers. Her impeccable fashion sense and fitness continue to keep her in the public eye, proving she remains a force in the entertainment industry.

Currently, the actress is filming a sizzling dance number for Raid 2 and has also signed on for two major comedy projects—Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5. Whether on screen or off, Jacqueline Fernandez proves she knows how to make an unforgettable entrance.