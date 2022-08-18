Janmashtami 2022: Know the significance of this festival & history of Dahi Handi Festival

The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, each year as a Hindu festival. On this festival, the devotees of lord Krishna fast till midnight and worship by bathing the idol Lord Krishna in milk.



On this day, the temples are decorated and few families not only celebrate along with their family members but they tend to invite guests and celebrate the festival in an grand manner. Every Indian guests love to bring gift to the family, who have invited them to celebrate the festival.

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on the 18th August. It is chosen to be celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi as per the Hindu Calendar. On Janmashtami, few people eat only one meal a day, while others tend to consume only fruit. The above practice is followed in most part of India, who are devotees of Lord Krishna. However, since things have gone digital dramatically, Instagram as well as Facebook are flooded with Happy Janmashtami Status images as well as selfies.

Dahi Handi festival is counted to be part of the child leelas of the Lord Krishna. This festival is celebrated on a large scale in varied cities as well as villages across India with both great pomp and show.

There is common belief, Lord Krishna used to enjoy eating curd, milk and makhan. For doing so, he broke the handi of the neighbours" house during his childhood.

The Dahi Handi festival is a celebration of these pastimes of Lord Krishna as he was fond of breaking matki.

The festival of Dahi Handi is celebrated across the nation on the day after the birth of Lord Krishna. Many people would be celebrating Janmashtami on 18th while few others would be celebrating the festival on 19th August. Hence, Dahi Handi Festival would be observed on 19th as well as 20th August respectively.

Dahi Handi 2022

As Per the Hindu Scriptures, the Lord Krishna was very naughty during his childhood. Along with his sakha troupe (friends), he used to sneak into the neighbours, houses and steal makhan milk and curd to eat.

All the women in the neighbourhood villages were troubled because of Kanha ji's mischief. In order to save their makhan and milk from kanha. The women began to hang the handi at a certain height. However, kanha ji managed to reach handi by making a pyramid with his friends.