Kabir Jayanti 2024: Celebrating the Mystic Poet and His Wisdom

Kabir Jayanti is an annual celebration honouring the revered poet and saint, Kabir. Thought to be born in 1398 A.D. in what is now Varanasi, Kabir's birth anniversary is observed on the full moon day of Jyeshtha, which falls in May or June according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Kabir Jayanti is on June 22. Renowned for his straightforward yet profound poetry, Kabir advocated for self-reflection and social harmony.

Kabir’s Enduring Legacy

Kabir's poetry is integral to the curriculum in government-run schools. He wrote in Sadhukkadi, a dialect blending Braj Bhasha, Awadhi, and Bhojpuri, and his works have been translated into numerous languages over time. His teachings are perpetuated by Kabir Panth, a religious community that follows his principles of ritual-free devotion, nonviolence, non-materialism (aparigraha), and eternal truth (Satya).

Interesting Facts About Sant Kabir

1. Mystery of Kabir’s Origins: The precise details of Kabir's birth and upbringing remain unknown. A popular legend suggests he was born to a Hindu couple, abandoned, and subsequently raised by a Muslim weaver couple.

2. Weaver by Trade: Kabir himself was a weaver, frequently using weaving metaphors in his poetry to express spiritual insights.

3. Translated by Tagore: Kabir's poems were translated into English by the celebrated poet Rabindranath Tagore.

4. Inclusion in Sikh Scripture: Kabir's verses are included in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism.

5. Final Resting Place: Kabir’s mausoleum is located in Maghar, Uttar Pradesh.

Famous Couplets By Sant Kabir

1. On Self-Reflection: “Bura jo dekhan main chala, burana milia koy.

Jo dil khoja aapna, mujhseburanakoy.”

(When I started to look for evil, I couldn’t find any. When I started to look inside my heart, I found out that I am the evilest.)

2. Value of Critics: “Nindakniyarerakhiye, angankutichhaway.

Bin paani, sabunbina, nirmalkaresubhaye.”

(Keep critics close to you, they polish your character in the courtyard. Without water or soap, they cleanse and adorn.)

3. Mind Over Matter: “Man ke hare harehai, man kejeete jeet.

Kahe Kabir haripaaiye, man hi ki parateet.”

(Those who are defeated by the mind are truly defeated, and those who conquer the mind are victorious. Kabir says, one attains God through the realization of the mind itself.)

4. Spiritual Focus: “Mala ferat jug bhaya, phirana man ka fer.

Kar ka mankadaar de, man ka manka fer.”

(Rotating the rosary beads, ages have passed by, yet the turning of the mind has not ceased. Let go of the mind’s obsession with actions, and turn the mind towards contemplation.)

5. Life’s Purpose: “Jab tuaayajagatmein, log hanseturoye.

Aisikarnina karo, peechehanse sab koy.”

(When we are born, everyone laughs but you cry. In your lifetime do such good deeds that when you die people mourn you and cry.)

6. True Scholarship: “Pothiparhiparhi jag mua, pandit bhayanakoy.

Ḍhaiakhar prem ka, paṛhe so paṇḍit hoy.”

(Reading books, the world died, no one became a scholar. Understanding the essence of love, only those who read become scholars.)

Kabir Jayanti is a time to reflect on the timeless wisdom of Kabir’s teachings and their relevance in promoting self-awareness and social unity.