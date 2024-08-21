Kajari Teej 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, and Significance

Kajari Teej, a significant festival in the Hindu calendar, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Falling a few days after Rakshabandhan, this festival is observed by women to seek blessings for their husbands' longevity and prosperity. Among the three prominent Teej festivals—Kajari Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Hariyali Teej—Kajari Teej holds a special place and is also referred to as Badi Teej. As the festival approaches, here’s everything you need to know.

Kajari Teej 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Kajari Teej in 2024 will be observed on August 22, according to the Drik Panchang. The Tritiya Tithi, which marks the beginning of the festival, starts at 5:06 PM on August 21 and concludes at 1:46 PM on August 22.

Kajari Teej 2024: Puja Rituals

Devotees begin the day by waking up early and taking a holy bath. Following this, they take a vow to observe a nirjala vrat, meaning they fast without water throughout the day. The main deity worshiped on this day is Neemdi Mata. A small pond is created using clay and cow dung in front of the house, into which raw milk and water are poured. A lamp is placed at the edge of the pond, and offerings of water, roli, and moli are made to Neemdi Mata. Married women pray for the long life of their husbands, while unmarried women can also observe the nirjala vrat in hopes of finding a good husband.

Kajari Teej 2024: Significance

Kajari Teej is celebrated three days after Rakshabandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. The festival is particularly popular in northern India, especially in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Both married and unmarried women observe the day with deep devotion and dedication.