Kalashtami 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance, and Benefits of Observing the Fast in September

Kalashtami, an important religious observance in Hinduism, is dedicated to the fierce form of Lord Shiva—Lord Kaal Bhairav. On this day, devotees engage in fasting and offer prayers to seek blessings from the deity. Kalashtami occurs monthly on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha (the eighth day of the waning moon). Devotees observe this day with deep reverence, reaffirming their spiritual connection and devotion to Lord Bhairav. Below, we explore the key details of Kalashtami in September 2024, including the date, time, rituals, significance, and the benefits of fasting.

Kalashtami 2024 Date and Time

In September 2024, Kalashtami will be observed on Tuesday, September 24. Here are the key timings for the occasion:

• Ashtami Tithi Begins: 12:38 PM, September 24

• Ashtami Tithi Ends: 12:10 PM, September 25

Significance of Kalashtami

Kalashtami holds deep religious and spiritual significance for Hindus, particularly for devotees of Lord Kaal Bhairav. Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fearsome incarnation of Lord Shiva, is believed to protect devotees from negative energies and black magic. By worshipping Lord Bhairav, followers seek protection from evil forces, while also hoping for spiritual growth, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles from their lives.

Rituals to Observe During Kalashtami

To properly observe Kalashtami, devotees follow certain rituals to honor Lord Kaal Bhairav. These include:

1. Morning Rituals: Begin the day by waking up early and taking a holy bath to purify the body and mind.

2. Home Cleansing: Thoroughly clean the home, especially the puja (prayer) area, to create a sacred space for worship.

3. Lighting of Diya: Light a diya (lamp) using mustard oil in front of Lord Kaal Bhairav's idol or image, symbolizing divine energy.

4. Temple Visit: Many devotees visit Kaal Bhairav temples to offer prayers and seek blessings on this special day.

5. Offering Prasad: Prepare and offer special prasad (sacred food) such as Meetha Rott, halwa, and milk. Some devotees also offer liquor as a unique offering to Lord Bhairav.

6. Recitation of Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam: It is customary to recite the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam, a sacred hymn dedicated to Lord Bhairav, to overcome obstacles and difficulties in life.

Benefits of Observing Kalashtami Fast

Fasting on Kalashtami is believed to bring numerous spiritual and material benefits. Here are some key benefits of observing this fast:

• Protection from Negative Energies: Worshipping Lord Bhairav provides protection from black magic, evil energies, and other malevolent forces.

• Success and Prosperity: Lord Bhairav is known to bestow both material and spiritual success upon his devotees.

• Removal of Obstacles: Observing the fast helps remove obstacles from one's path, guiding devotees toward achieving their goals.

• Spiritual Growth: Fasting fosters spiritual development, enabling devotees to connect more deeply with their inner selves and the divine.

• Conquering the Fear of Death: Lord Kaal Bhairav is associated with the control of time and death. Worshipping him alleviates fears related to death and strengthens one's spiritual resolve.

By observing Kalashtami and following its rituals with devotion, worshippers can find relief from the challenges of daily life and achieve spiritual growth.