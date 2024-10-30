Kali Chaudas 2024: Significance, Rituals, and Prosperity Worship Guide

The fourteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik, Kali Chaudas, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, Bhoot Chaudas, or Roop Chaudas, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and the eradication of negativity. This sacred day involves honoring deities such as Goddess Kali, Lord Hanuman, Kaal Bhairav, Shanidev, Yamdev, and various Yantras. Here’s an in-depth look at the day’s significance and the worship practices for prosperity.

Significance of Kali Chaudas

In Hindu culture, Kali Chaudas holds great importance for dispelling evil energies and fostering good fortune. Known as Narak Chaudas due to the legendary tale of Goddess Kali defeating the demon Narakasura, this day also marks Lord Krishna’s victory, freeing 16,100 queens captured by Narakasura.

Essential Ritual: Abhyanga Snan (Therapeutic Bath)

One of the key rituals, Abhyanga Snan, involves applying mud and bathing before sunrise on Kali Chaudas. This practice is believed to cleanse the body and mind, freeing individuals from ailments.

Avoid Harming Living Beings: As a symbol of compassion, avoid harming or killing any creature on this day.

Donation of Sesame Oil: Donating sesame oil is considered essential for good karma.

Respecting Household Items: Avoid stepping on the broom, as it symbolizes Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.

Preparation for Worship

Before commencing the rituals, devotees should apply sesame oil and sandalwood paste. This cleansing prepares the mind and spirit for the day’s sacred observances.

Lighting the Lamp for Positivity

A lamp filled with sesame oil should be lit outside the home before sunrise, followed by offering water to the Sun God after sunrise to invite prosperity and protection.

Rituals of Kali Chaudas Worship

Honouring Deities

Mahakali Mata, Hanuman, Kaal Bhairav, and Yam Dev are the primary deities worshipped on this day. Each embodies strength and protection against adversity.

South-Facing Lamps

In the evening, light a four-sided lamp facing south near your home’s entrance to honor the gods and goddesses and seek their blessings.

Amplified Benefits of Worship

It is believed that any spiritual practice performed on this day yields a thousandfold benefit, bringing great fortune and positivity.

Worshipping Hanuman for Protection

To overcome life’s challenges, sit before Hanuman at night dressed in red or saffron and chant Hanuman’s mantras. This ritual is said to dispel obstacles and protect against misfortunes.