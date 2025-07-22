Live
Karak Chai vs Masala Chai: The Real Difference and How to Make It at Home
Karak chai is creamier and stronger than masala chai, using evaporated milk for boldness, while masala chai relies on diverse spices.
For many, mornings feel incomplete without a comforting cup of tea. Among the rising stars in the tea world is Karak Chai, a beloved beverage from the streets of Dubai. Though often confused with India’s classic Masala Chai, the two differ significantly in flavor, strength, and preparation.
What Exactly is Karak Chai?
Karak Chai—often referred to as the Middle Eastern sibling of Masala Chai—is a robust, creamy tea with hints of cardamom and mild sweetness. The word "karak" means "strong" in Hindi, a reflection of its intense flavor. Common across Gulf nations, especially in the UAE, it’s brewed with black tea, sweetened condensed or evaporated milk, and a few aromatic spices. It’s a staple at roadside tea stalls and a part of daily life in the region.
What is Masala Chai?
Masala Chai is an Indian favorite, known for its rich blend of spices and black tea. “Masala” means spices, and the drink typically features cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, cardamom, and ginger simmered with milk and sugar. It's a spiced tea rooted in Ayurvedic traditions, originally brewed centuries ago for its medicinal properties—long before the British introduced black tea in the 1800s.
Where Do They Come From?
Though Karak Chai is a modern-day icon in Dubai, it actually evolved from the Indian masala chai, thanks to South Asian migrant communities. Over time, it took on a bolder, creamier character, better suited to the Gulf palate. Masala chai, meanwhile, has deep roots in ancient India and was originally a spice infusion without tea leaves—until the colonial era brought Assam’s black tea into the mix.
Key Differences Between Karak and Masala Chai
While both teas share a common base of milk and spices, their differences are striking:
- Milk Type: Karak uses evaporated or condensed milk for a thicker, richer texture. Masala chai uses regular milk.
- Spice Profile: Masala chai features a wider spice mix—cinnamon, cloves, black pepper—while Karak typically sticks to cardamom and saffron.
- Flavor: Karak is bold, sweet, and creamy. Masala chai is spicier and more aromatic.
- Texture: Karak is thicker and smoother; masala chai is lighter and more layered in taste.
How to Brew a Cup of Karak Chai at Home
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups water
- A pinch of ground cardamom
- 4 saffron strands (crushed)
- 2 tsp black tea powder
- 170 ml evaporated milk
- Sugar to taste
Method:
- In a saucepan, bring water to a boil.
- Add cardamom and saffron. Let it boil again.
- Stir in the tea powder and boil for another minute or two.
- Pour in the evaporated milk and simmer until the tea reaches a rich caramel hue.
- Strain into cups, sweeten as desired, and serve hot.
Whether you prefer the spice-laden comfort of masala chai or the creamy boldness of karak, each cup promises a unique and satisfying experience.