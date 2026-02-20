Karthik’s concert turns city into a musical carnival

Hyderabad witnessed a spectacular musical celebration as celebrated singer-composer Karthik delivered a powerful live performance as part of the Karthik Live Tour, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment and presented by House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam. Thousands of fans gathered for the much-awaited Hyderabad leg of the tour, transforming the venue into a vibrant celebration of music, emotion, and collective energy.

As the tour arrived in the city, Karthik enthralled audiences with a dynamic setlist that blended timeless melodies with high-energy crowd favourites. His performance featured an engaging mix of devotional, romantic, and upbeat tracks including Mahaganpathim, Kannula Basalu, Muthyala Dharini, Naa Hrudayamlo, and Arare Arare. The concert created a sea of swaying lights, singing voices, and emotional “Yaari” moments, as fans across generations connected with his music in a shared atmosphere of joy and nostalgia.

Adding a special touch to the Valentine’s Day-themed evening, the event featured a unique Yaari Cam activation that highlighted groups of friends in the crowd, capturing candid moments of laughter, bonding, and celebration — reinforcing the message of choosing “Yaari over Pyaar” through music and togetherness.

Speaking about the tour, Karthik said that performing for such passionate audiences is deeply fulfilling, adding that the love and energy he receives from fans makes every show emotionally rewarding. He described the concert as a moment of unity, where music becomes a shared language of happiness. Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing at Diageo India, stated that Yaari Jam has grown into India’s largest branded music IP, connecting thousands of people across cities through the shared spirit of music and friendship. Shoven Shah, Founder and CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment, highlighted that Karthik’s tour marks a major milestone for live music in the region, bringing together audiences of all ages through the power of melody and emotion.

Following Hyderabad, the tour will travel across South India, offering fans a musical journey that celebrates friendship, nostalgia, and timeless music. Tickets for upcoming shows will be available on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.