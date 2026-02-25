Drainage works draw flak in Nizampet

Khammam: Residents of Nizampet 42nd Division in Khammam have alleged official apathy over faulty side-drain construction that has led to severe waterlogging and traffic inconvenience on a key stretch of road in the locality.

The problem has surfaced on the busy road leading towards Rohith Test Tube Baby Hospital, where the municipality recently undertook side-drain works.

Locals alleged that the drain was constructed at a higher level than the road surface, preventing rainwater from flowing into it and instead causing water to stagnate on the road.

As a result, even light showers have been leading to water accumulation, turning the road into a virtual pond and causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. Residents said the stretch is frequently used as a diversion route during protests or traffic disruptions on the main road, making it a crucial link for commuters.

They further alleged that the drain construction has reduced the effective width of the road, leading to increased congestion. Two-wheelers, autos and cars have reportedly been skidding due to slippery conditions, raising safety concerns. With stagnant water remaining on the road, locals fear an increase in mosquito breeding and potential health issues in the area.

Residents claimed that complaints were earlier lodged through the municipal grievance mechanism, but no corrective action has been taken so far.

They demanded that authorities reconstruct the road in alignment with the drain’s height and ensure proper levelling to facilitate smooth water flow. The residents urged municipal officials to intervene immediately and resolve the issue before the road becomes completelyunusable.