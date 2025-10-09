Karwa Chauth Prep: Foods to Eat the Day Before for a Smooth and Safe Fast

As Karwa Chauth approaches on October 10, women across India begin preparing for the day-long nirjala vrat — a complete fast without food or water observed from sunrise until moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Since the fast is physically demanding, preparing the body a day in advance can make it more comfortable and manageable. Eating simple, hydrating foods before the festival helps maintain energy levels and prevent dehydration throughout the day.

A day before Karwa Chauth, it is best to avoid fried, oily, spicy, and junk foods, as these can increase thirst and put pressure on the digestive system. Instead, choose light, home-cooked meals such as dal, sabzi, roti, khichdi, kheer, curd, buttermilk, and coconut water. These dishes are easy to digest and help the body retain moisture. Staying well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water during the day is equally important to keep the body cool and energized.

What to Include in the Sargi

The Sargi, a traditional pre-dawn meal prepared by mothers-in-law, is a vital part of the ritual. It is usually eaten between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and should include both nutritious and hydrating foods that provide lasting energy.

Fruits, curd, buttermilk, dates, dry fruits, and coconut water make excellent choices. Foods rich in water content, such as watermelon and cucumber, help in keeping the body hydrated. However, bananas are best avoided as they can cause bloating or discomfort during the fast.

Stay Hydrated and Mindful

Drinking enough water before sunrise helps maintain electrolyte balance and prevents fatigue, headaches, or dizziness during the long fasting hours. Women should make sure to drink sufficient fluids until the fasting period begins.

Fasting with Care

The nirjala vrat is a personal choice and may not suit everyone. Those who feel unwell or have health concerns should prioritize their well-being and fast only if their body allows.

With thoughtful preparation, mindful eating, and proper hydration the day before, women can experience a more comfortable and meaningful Karwa Chauth, celebrating love, strength, and devotion with grace and energy.