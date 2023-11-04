Kerala receives the World Responsible Tourism Award 2023 for promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism

Kerala on Friday received the prestigious Global Responsible Tourism Award 2023, for its sustainable and inclusive initiatives for women successfully promoted by the state's Responsible Tourism Mission. State Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas said the state won the award instituted by the Responsible Tourism Association and the International Center for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) in the category “Best for Local Sourcing – Crafts and Food ".

“The RT State Mission was selected for the award, the highest honor given to sustainable and inclusive tourism initiatives, for linking women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with tourism activities and ensuring effective marketing of indigenous products". Riyas said in a statement. The London-based organizers selected the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission as joint winner along with Eswatini, the former Swaziland, a landlocked country in southern Africa, known for Ngwenya eco-glass.

Riyas said the international award reflects the universal appeal of the responsible tourism projects that Kerala has successfully implemented, thereby establishing a viable model for the rest of India and other countries. "The crux of this model is that it helps conserve nature and tangible and intangible heritage, while bringing substantial benefits to local communities," the minister added. He said the Kerala RT Mission has been implementing women-friendly tourism projects in the state with the support of UN Women, the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and women's empowerment.

This is the second time that Kerala RTM has received the Global Responsible Tourism Award, after its Water STREET project implemented at Maravanthuruthu in Kottayam district bagged the honor last year. "The award jury recognized RTM's work in promoting the ethnic and traditional foods of each locality through tourism, providing tourists with authentic local gastronomic experiences enjoyed in local homes, as well as generating additional income for local communities”, said the Ministry of Tourism in a release.

The Global Responsible Tourism Awards, which serve the regions of Africa, India and Latin America, were awarded in six categories, including Best for Tackling Plastic Waste; Best for meaningful connections; Best for local sourcing: crafts and food; Address climate change; The best for diversity and inclusion and the best for nature-positive tourism.