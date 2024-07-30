Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina Shine as Showstoppers for Gaurav Gupta’s Arunodaya Collection at ICW 2024

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina took the spotlight as showstoppers for designer Gaurav Gupta during Hyundai India Couture Week 2024. The event showcased Gupta's stunning collection, Arunodaya.

Concept and Inspiration

Derived from the Sanskrit terms "Arun" (dawn) and "Udaya" (rise or daybreak), Arunodaya represents the early dawn. This theme, capturing the mystical transition from night to day, symbolizes hope, renewal, and the limitless possibilities of new beginnings.

Collection Highlights

The Arunodaya collection features a serene palette inspired by early morning hues, including White, Ivory Pearl, Comet Blue, Petal Pink, Mauve, Slate, Sand, Bordeaux, and Lava. This blend of tradition and innovation is brought to life with intricate embroideries such as Indian Zardozi, cage embroidery, and vibrant details. Sheer fabrics convey the lightness of dawn, while luxurious lehengas, saree gowns, and draped sarees highlight Gupta's craftsmanship and innovative spirit. Futuristic elements like metallic breastplates and reflective embroidery on men’s jackets add a modern twist, marking a new era in Indian couture. Gupta's signature sculpting art is evident throughout the collection, reflecting his visionary approach.

Showstoppers' Outfits

Khushi Kapoor captivated the audience in a fitted mermaid skirt paired with an off-shoulder blouse and a shoulder cape. Her outfit, in a mesmerizing Sand hue, was embellished with dripping crystals, pearls, and Zardozi embroidery. Vedang Raina impressed in a black velvet long jacket adorned with intricate refraction embroidery.

Jewelry and Set Design

Anmol Jewellers, the Jewellery Partner for the event, launched their new collection “Revé: Dream Couture,” symbolizing dreams. This collection, a perfect blend of craftsmanship and modern design, complemented Gaurav Gupta’s couture and enhanced the show's grandeur. The A-Cube Project designed and conceptualized the mudra set, creating an immersive experience that further elevated the event's splendour.



