Labhishetty Mahesh: The Money Coach on a Mission to Make India Financially Educated

In a country where financial stress silently fuels social problems, suicides, and broken families, financial literacy has become a pressing necessity. Leading this charge is Labhishetty Mahesh—author, trainer, financial educator, and money coach—who has dedicated his life to helping people earn wisely, spend carefully, save diligently, and invest effectively. His mission is both ambitious and deeply personal: “To make India the most financially educated country in the world and to ensure that not a single suicide occurs due to economic problems.”

For Mahesh, finance is not just about bank accounts, investments, or tax planning. It’s about empowerment. “Money problems are rarely about money alone,” he explains. “They are about fear, poor decisions, lack of clarity, or unhealthy habits. True financial literacy gives people the confidence to live without anxiety, free from debt traps and confusion.” By blending money management with life skills, Mahesh ensures his sessions are practical, not just theoretical. His approach is to simplify complex concepts so they can be applied by students, homemakers, professionals, and entrepreneurs alike.

Armed with an M.Com. and M.Phil., and currently pursuing an M.Sc. in Psychology, Mahesh brings both intellectual depth and emotional intelligence into his work. His role as a Student Counsellor with the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State, allowed him to connect with young minds early on, guiding them to make responsible choices both financially and emotionally. Over time, his sessions grew beyond classrooms. Today, his workshops have reached thousands across schools, colleges, government institutions, and corporate spaces. Participants often describe them as “eye-opening” and “life-changing.” “I want people to walk away not just with knowledge but with action steps,” Mahesh says. “Financial wisdom must be lived, not just learned.”

Mahesh is also a prolific author with four books to his name, written in both Telugu and English. These include ‘A Aa Ii Ee Will Change Your Life’, ‘100 Personality Development Stories for Change’, ‘Rise to Achieve: Unlock Your Potential to Success’, and ‘Financial Knowledge of the Rich – Personal Finance Questions and Answers’. “Books are timeless teachers,” he notes. “They reach people I may never meet in person and help them long after a workshop is over.” His books cover personality development, personal finance FAQs, and motivational lessons, each aimed at strengthening both mindset and money management.

What makes his journey even more unique is his initiative Authorpreneur, through which he plans to create 5,000 new authors in the Telugu states. He teaches aspiring writers how to write, edit, publish, and market their books. “Just like financial literacy, authorship is empowerment,” he says. “When people share their stories, lessons, and expertise through books, they contribute to society in ways that last beyond their lifetime.”

As a certified NLP Basic Practitioner, Life Skills Trainer, and Money Coach, Mahesh integrates psychological insight with financial strategies. He strongly believes that money problems often stem from mindset issues—fear, greed, lack of clarity, or absence of discipline. “If you don’t first understand yourself and your habits, no investment or savings plan will stick,” he emphasises. His coaching style focuses on breaking these barriers and helping people make rational, informed decisions, a unique blend that sets him apart in a field often dominated by numbers and technical jargon.

Mahesh’s growing popularity is also due to his strong media presence. A familiar face on Telugu television channels like Suman TV, his motivational talks and financial advice attract a wide audience. His ability to communicate serious topics with simplicity and warmth has made him a household name, particularly among middle-class families seeking practical solutions. Audiences often describe him as “a teacher who understands everyday struggles” and “a counsellor who listens before guiding.”

At the heart of Mahesh’s journey lies an unwavering vision. In a country where lakhs of families struggle with financial insecurity, debt, and lack of awareness, he hopes to spark a cultural shift. “Financial literacy is not only about wealth creation,” he emphasises. “It is about building dignity, reducing stress, and giving people the confidence to live a life of purpose. When families are financially stable, society becomes stronger and healthier.” His upcoming initiatives include scaling his workshops nationally, expanding Authorpreneur across India, and publishing more books in multiple languages to reach a wider audience.

In every sense, Labhishetty Mahesh represents the new wave of educators in India—professionals who do not just teach but transform. By combining finance, psychology, authorship, and public speaking, he has created a model that empowers individuals holistically. His dream of making India the most financially educated country may seem lofty, but given his track record, passion, and clarity, it is a goal that is fast becoming a collective movement.