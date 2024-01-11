Lal Bahadur Shastri’s 58th death anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by India's second Prime Minister

Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second Prime Minister, was more than just a political figure; he was an inspiring leader, a principled man, and a symbol of honesty and humility. Born in Mughalsarai, Varanasi, Shastri not only shared his birth date with the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, but also imbibed the profound principles that shaped the course of his life.

During the Indo-Pak war in 1965, Shastri's leadership soared to new heights as he coined the iconic slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" – a rallying cry that resonated with both soldiers defending the nation and farmers feeding it. This enduring phrase encapsulates his commitment to honoring the sacrifices of those who toil in the fields and those who defend the borders.

Shastri's tenure as India's Prime Minister from 1964 to 1966 was marked by simplicity and minimalism. In the face of adversity, he led by example, embracing a lifestyle that mirrored the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. Notably, when the United States threatened to cut supplies of wheat during the India-Pakistan war, Shastri and his family, in a gesture of solidarity, skipped meals for weeks alongside fellow citizens.

The legacy left behind by Lal Bahadur Shastri is a tapestry woven with threads of integrity, selflessness, and a deep sense of duty towards the nation. His commitment to simplicity in personal life and the ability to connect with the masses elevated him beyond the realms of politics into the hearts of the people.

On January 11, 1966, in Tashkent, Lal Bahadur Shastri breathed his last, leaving an indelible mark on India's history. As we commemorate the 58th anniversary of his death, it is an opportunity to reflect on the enduring values he stood for and to draw inspiration from his life, marked by unwavering dedication to the welfare of the nation and its people.

Top inspiring quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri:

1. "The preservation of freedom, is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong."

2. "Discipline and united action are the real sources of strength for the nation."

3. "We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country."

4. "The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals."

5. "Success in science and scientific work come not through the provision of unlimited or big resources, but in the wise and careful selection of problems and objectives."

6. "True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means."

7. "Manpower without Unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

8. "We have to fight poverty, ignorance, and disease and build a prosperous, democratic and progressive nation, and world."

9. "It is not the slogans that will help the nation. It is the discipline and sacrifice of the people."

10. "That loyalty to the country comes ahead of all other loyalties. And this is an absolute loyalty, since one cannot weight it in terms of what one receives."

These quotes reflect Lal Bahadur Shastri's wisdom, vision, and commitment to the betterment of the nation. Even after 58 years of his passing, his words continue to inspire and guide generations in their pursuit of a stronger, united, and prosperous India.