Maharana Jayanti 2023: Know More about Legacy of Valiant Warrior

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 would be observed today on May 22nd. He was valiant Warrior and king, who ruled over Mewar during the 16th century, a state in north-western India. He was born to parents Maharana Udai Singh II and Rani Jeevant Kanwa.



Maharana Pratap Jayanti singh belonged to the Sisodyiya Rajput Clan. Since his childhood, Rana Pratap Singh had the passion that a Kshatriya king needs to possess. However, the great king faced many struggles in his career. He kept on fighting with Akbar all his life.

Akbar tried several ways to win over Maharana Pratap Singh, but he always faced failure. When Akbar killed 30,000 unarmed residents of Chittor only because they refused to convert to islam. This made Maharana Pratap revolt against Akbar and he followed the strict codes of Kshatriya to fight Akbar.

Maharana Pratap was a legendary king and one of the true patriots who initiated the first war of independence. After Maharana Pratap Singh fought the famous battle of Haldigiri with Mughal Emperor Akbar. Since then, his birth anniversary is celebrated in full fledge every year.

On the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020, special Puja and possession are held in his remembrance on the great king. There are several cultural programs and debates organised on this day.

Many people also visit his statue on this special day and offer flowers for the great king. Havan and Pooja are initiated at the Maharana Pratap Memorial located atop the Moti Magtri or Pearl Hill in Udaipur.

A grand colorful procession is also organized with horses and people carrying Maharana’s Portraits. People across the nation, from every caste as well as creed, take part in the procession.

Maharana Pratap Singh was a king who fought for his people and thus, he is remembered for his heroism. He is also an epitome of heroism and the spirit of freedom, pride and valour. Maharana Pratap Singh died of numerous injuries during hunting event on 29th Jan, 1597, at the age of 56.