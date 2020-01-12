Makara Sankranti The 3 Day Harvest Festival of Telugu states begins

Makara Sankranti is celebrated on the First month14th of January every year. Which is celebrated almost all over India. Sankranthi marks the transition of the sun in the zodiacal sign of the Makara (i.e Capricorn ) on its celestial path. The word 'Sankranti' literally means 'movement'. Hence, the festival precisely denotes the movement of the Sun into Makar zodiac.

On the day of Makar Sankranti festival, the duration of the day and that of the night is equal making it one of the oldest solstice festivals. The festival officially marks the onset of spring or Indian summer. Post this day, the Sun stays in for a little longer as compared to the previous days making days longer than nights.

Day 1

Tuesday

Chaturthi

Lohri, Maghi

Bhogi Pandigai

Sunrise at 07:15 AM

Sunset at 05:45 PM

Panchang for Lohri Day





Day 2

15th

January 2020

Wednesday

Lord Surya

Panchami

Makara Sankranti, Pongal

Pedda Panduga, Uttarayana

Uruka

Sunrise at 07:15 AM

Sunset at 05:46 PM





Day 3

16th

January 2020

Thursday

Lord Surya

Shashthi

Mattu Pongal, Kanuma Panduga

Magh Bihu

Sunrise at 07:15 AM

Sunset at 05:47 PM





How is Makara Sankranti celebrated in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh



The three-day Sankranti festivities begin in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for three consequetutive days. People from villages and small towns come alive form their native places as thousands of Telugus come alive from different places.

'Bhogi', the Bonfire night which is the first day of the festival, was celebrated on sunday with traditional fervour.

Bhogi 'mantalu' (bonfire) were lit at dawn outside the homes. The bonfire is lit with logs of wood and wooden furniture that is no longer useful.

Discarded things at home are also thrown into the fire. The disposal of discarded things symbolises the sacrifice of old habits, vices and attachment to material things.

Traditionally, women spray cow dung and water in front of the house and draw colourful rangoli and keep 'gobbemmalu' (cow dung balls) decorated with turmeric, kumkum and flowers on the rangoli.

In the evenings, 'Bhogi pallu' (Indian jujube) are showered on children seeking their health and prosperity.



