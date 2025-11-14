Manage blood sugar naturally: Start your day with a handful of almonds

World Diabetes Day, observed every year on November 14, aims to raise awareness about diabetes and the importance of accessible care for all. This year’s theme, “Diabetes in the Workplace,” highlights the need for supportive environments that help employees manage their condition effectively.

India, often called the “Diabetes Capital of the World,” faces a daunting health challenge. A recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study revealed that 101 million Indians live with diabetes, while another 136 million are pre-diabetic. In such a scenario, mindful dietary choices become crucial.

Nutrition experts agree that starting the day with nutrient-dense foods like almonds can make a meaningful difference. Packed with 15 essential nutrients — including protein, un-saturated fats, and dietary fibre — almonds support healthy blood sugar regulation and im-prove glucose control in people with type 2 diabetes. Research has shown that almonds can reduce the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate-heavy meals and provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

A study led by Dr. Anoop Misra, Professor and Chairman at the Fortis-C-DOC Center for Dia-betes and Endocrinology, found that consuming almonds before meals improved blood sugar control in Asian Indians with prediabetes and obesity.

Nutrition and Wellness Consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy emphasized, “Including nutrient-rich foods such as almonds, vegetables, sprouts, and fruits in your diet can help manage blood sugar levels. Almonds have a low glycemic index, meaning they don’t cause sudden spikes and help maintain energy and satiety.”

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, added, “A balanced diet rich in pulses, nuts like Almonds, and whole grains can help prevent sugar spikes. I often recom-mend beginning the day with almonds to set a healthy tone for the day.”

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan and Ayurveda Expert Madhumitha Krishnan also endorse almonds for their nourishing, balancing, and rejuvenating properties.

This World Diabetes Day, let’s make a simple, mindful pledge — include a handful of Al-monds daily for better blood sugar control and a healthier tomorrow.