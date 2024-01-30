Martyrs’ Day 2024: 10 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to share on this day

Martyrs' Day is commemorated on January 30th in India, marking the tragic assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse in 1948. Mahatma Gandhi, affectionately known as Bapu, spearheaded India's struggle for independence, ultimately resulting in liberation from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. He remains renowned for his pivotal role in advocating non-violence and peaceful resistance throughout the country's freedom movement.

The assassination occurred at Birla House compound in New Delhi, where Gandhi, aged 78, fell victim to Nathuram Godse's disagreement with Gandhi's stance on India's partition. On Martyrs' Day, dignitaries including India's president, vice president, prime minister, defense minister, and the three service chiefs convene at the Samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial. They pay their respects by laying wreaths, while the nation observes a two-minute silence at 11 am to honour all Indian martyrs.

In commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy and his invaluable contributions to India's independence, here are some inspirational quotes attributed to him. These timeless words of wisdom serve to uplift and motivate, resonating with individuals across generations. Feel free to share these quotes with your loved ones:

1. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

2. "Be the change that you wish to see in the world."

3. "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

4. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

5. "The future depends on what you do today."

6. "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."

7. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

8. "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

9. "You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."

10. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

Let these profound words of Mahatma Gandhi serve as a guiding light, inspiring us to strive for a better world and to honor the sacrifices of those who fought for the principles of truth and justice.