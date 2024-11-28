Masik Shivratri in November 2024: Date, Time, Significance, and Rituals

Celebrated monthly in Hinduism, Masik Shivratri is a day dedicated to Lord Shiva. It occurs on the Chaturdashi Tithi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning moon phase) of every lunar month. This day is believed to be particularly auspicious for devotees seeking spiritual growth, peace, and divine blessings from Lord Shiva.

Masik Shivratri in November 2024: Date and Tithi

During the month of Margashirsha, Masik Shivratri will be celebrated on Friday, November 29, 2024.

• Chaturdashi Tithi begins: 8:39 AM – 10:39 PM m. on November 29, 2024

• Chaturdashi Tithi ends: 10:29 a.m. on November 30, 2024

Auspicious date for puja

The holiest time to perform puja on Masik Shivratri is during Nishita Kaal (midnight).

• Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:43 p.m. to 12:37 a.m.

Spiritual significance of Masik Shivratri

• Masik Shivratri is an opportunity for devotees to honour Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. This day is celebrated to promote spiritual transformation, peace, and inner harmony. Many believe that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day helps remove negativity and brings balance to life.

• Rituals, fasting, and chanting of mantras like “Om Namah Shivaya” create a spiritual atmosphere, allowing devotees to connect deeply with the divine.

Key rituals of Masik Shivratri

The celebration of Masik Shivratri involves specific customs and practices:

• Early morning preparation: Devotees begin their day with a holy bath and wear clean clothes before beginning their prayers.

• Fasting: A day-long fast is observed, where devotees consume light meals or stick to water and fruits.

• Evening puja: Worship begins in the evening and the main rituals are performed during Nishita Kaal (midnight).

• Holy mantras and offerings: Devotees chant “Om Namah Shivaya,” light diyas, and offer fruits, milk, honey, and bel leaves to Lord Shiva.

• Conclusion with Aarti: The puja concludes with an aarti, where Lord Shiva’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual well-being are sought.

By sincerely observing the rituals, devotees seek to foster positive changes in life and come closer to divine wisdom.