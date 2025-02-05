Met Gala 2025: Theme, Dress Code, Co-Chairs, and Star-Studded Attendees

The highly anticipated Met Gala 2025 is set to take place on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme, ‘Tailored for You,’ aligns with the Costume Institute’s latest exhibit, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ which delves into the rich history and evolution of Black menswear from 18th-century Europe to contemporary global fashion. The exhibit takes inspiration from Monica L Miller’s book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

A Dress Code Honouring Elegance and Craftsmanship

The dress code for the Met Gala 2025, ‘Tailored for You,’ encourages guests to celebrate the artistry, precision, and uniqueness of traditional and modern tailoring. The theme pays homage to dandyism—a fashion movement that emerged in 18th-century Europe and saw Black men redefine personal expression through impeccably crafted ensembles. Attendees are expected to reinterpret the elegance of tailored suits, structured silhouettes, and avant-garde menswear, bringing fresh perspectives to this time-honoured tradition.

A Star-Studded List of Co-Chairs and Attendees

The Met Gala 2025 will be co-chaired by LeBron James, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and longtime Met Gala mainstay Anna Wintour. Their collective influence promises a night filled with striking fashion statements and innovative takes on Black style heritage.

Further elevating the event, the host committee includes André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Dapper Dan, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Olivier Rousteing, Usher, and several other cultural icons. Their participation underscores the Met Gala’s commitment to celebrating Black creativity and its impact on global fashion.

A Celebration of History and Innovation

As celebrities and designers prepare to grace the Met’s legendary steps, all eyes will be on how they interpret ‘Tailored for You.’ Will we see a revival of traditional dandy silhouettes, or will designers push the boundaries with avant-garde tailoring? Fashion houses will have the opportunity to merge history with contemporary aesthetics, ensuring that the event remains a testament to Black style’s enduring legacy.

Following the gala, the ‘Superfine’ exhibit will be open to the public from May 6 to October 26, offering a deeper look into the evolution of Black menswear and its lasting impact on the fashion industry.