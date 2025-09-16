Meta Set to Launch Its New Smart Glasses This Week

AI-powered devices are a big trend in the tech world this year, and Meta has already staked out its claim in the area with products it has developed with Ray-Ban and Oakley. At Connect, we can expect to hear about Meta AR glasses launch, new Meta glasses features, and possibly some updates on the metaverse as well.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be delivering the keynote address at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Wednesday, and we will be livestreaming the event.

Meta smart glasses 2025 With a Display and Wristband

CNBC is reporting that Meta is going to unveil a new set of smart glasses with a small display embedded in the right lens. The display will have a narrow field of view and will only be able to show small amounts of information to the user at a time. The publication claims this is in line with The Verge’s reporting on Meta’s “Hypernova” glasses project from 2022.

Meta’s new Meta wearable tech will be paired with a wristband, and both will use surface electromyography (sEMG) technology. sEMG is a way to measure the electrical activity that’s produced when you move your hands and translate it into gesture commands.

Meta has previously described sEMG as “the perfect input for virtually any device.”

The AR smart glasses are expected to cost around $800, though they may be a little on the bulky side compared to previous Meta smart glasses. UploadVR spotted a video that showed off glasses with “Meta | Ray-Ban Display” branding on them, which has since been deleted. While it’s possible the video was deleted before an official announcement, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if Meta is announcing the glasses officially at its Connect conference next week.

Glasses Without a Display

Meta’s smart glasses without a display have already been a success for the company. EssilorLuxottica, the company that handles Ray-Ban Metas, recently announced that 2 million pairs have been sold. There is some speculation that Meta may also have a new non-display Meta smart eyewear model in its pipeline to be announced at this year’s Connect event.