Miners Day

The history of mining reaches into prehistory, where resources such as flint were removed from the earth to produce the highest quality tools of the age. As time went on and more was understood about the nature of ores and how to process them, gold, turquoise, and malachite (the ore from which copper is derived) mines began to appear all over the world.

Better technology allowed the development of new mining techniques, and more uses for existing and newly discovered resources. Even in these ancient days, the bronze and iron brought forth from the earth was used to plow the ground, fight wars, and build grand edifices that would stand the test of time.

