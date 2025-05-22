Live
- BFI names 19-member squad for Thailand Open
- Rahim Yar Khan Airbase in ICU: PM Modi's Strong Response to Pakistan Following 'Operation Sindoor'
- Visa Rejections Increasing: What Indian Students Should Know
- Salman Khan in Talks to Replace Amitabh Bachchan as Host of Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Operation Sindoor Outreach: Third All-Party Delegation leaves for five-nation tour
- Powering cleaner steelmaking in India: Electricity from ArcelorMittal’s 1GW renewable energy project starts flowing to its Indian steelmaking JV
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amala Akkineni’s First Public Appearance After Divorce
- New Twist in Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun Rumors: Reports Point to Another Relationship
- ‘Oka Brindavanam’ promises a heartfelt ride: Nara Rohit
- Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Forecasted for Coastal Andhra
Morning Detox Drinks to Boost Weight Loss Before 9 AM
Highlights
Start your day right with these natural detox drinks that enhance metabolism, aid digestion, and promote fat burning for effective weight loss
Losing weight is a multifaceted process involving exercise, nutrition, and lifestyle changes. One simple yet powerful habit is consuming detox drinks on an empty stomach before 9 AM. These beverages help jumpstart your metabolism, cleanse toxins, improve digestion, and keep you energised throughout the day. The early morning hours are ideal for supporting your body's natural detoxification after overnight repair, making these drinks an effective addition to your weight loss routine.
Top Detox Drinks to Enjoy Before 9 AM
- Cumin and Lemon Water Cumin seeds, known as jeera, are celebrated for their ability to enhance digestion and metabolism. Combined with lemon, which supports detoxification and gut health, this drink reduces bloating and encourages fat metabolism. To prepare, soak a teaspoon of cumin seeds overnight, boil the water with seeds in the morning, strain, then add juice from half a lemon. Drink warm for best results.
- Amla Water Amla (Indian gooseberry) is rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds. This detoxifier aids digestion, boosts immunity, and supports liver health. Mix two tablespoons of fresh amla juice, aloe vera juice, a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, and honey to taste in lukewarm water. Consume before 9 AM to enhance digestion and skin glow.
- Lemon and Honey Water A classic detox combination, lemon provides antioxidants and Vitamin C to flush toxins and improve skin, while honey soothes digestion. Simply mix the juice of half a lemon with a teaspoon of honey in lukewarm water. This refreshing drink supports digestion, skin health, and weight loss.
- Fenugreek Water Fenugreek seeds (methi) balance blood sugar, improve digestion, and aid weight management. Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Strain and drink the water on an empty stomach. This helps reduce inflammation, supports metabolism, and maintains hormonal balance.
- Cinnamon Water Cinnamon is known for fat-burning and blood sugar stabilising effects. Boil two pinches of cinnamon powder in a cup of water, strain, then add juice from half a lemon. This drink curbs cravings, boosts metabolism, and supports digestion.
Sip these antioxidant-rich detox drinks before 9 AM to accelerate metabolism, curb cravings, improve digestion, and naturally support weight loss.
Next Story