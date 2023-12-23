National Consumer Rights Day 2023: Date, history and meaning

National Consumer Rights Day 2023: Knowing your rights as a consumer is very important. Although the market should operate with certain ethics and values, sometimes people can exploit us if we do not know our rights enough. Knowledge of rights helps us maximize our benefits as a customer and enable an ethical flow of goods and services in the marketplace. The Government continues to emphasize consumer rights and the protection of those rights and tries to involve citizens and raise awareness. It is important that consumers know these rights and practice them in their daily lives.

National Consumer Rights Day Date:



Every year, National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on December 24. This year, National Consumer Rights Day falls on a Sunday.

National Consumer Rights Day History:



In 1986, the Consumer Protection Law was passed and received the President's assent on December 24. Since then, National Consumer Rights Day has been celebrated on this day to commemorate the occasion. The Consumer Protection Act acts to protect consumers from defective products, negligent services, and unfair business practices. The six fundamental rights of the Consumer Protection Law are the right to security, the right to choose, the right to be informed, the right to be heard, the right to seek redress and the right to consumer education.

National Consumer Rights Day Meaning:



National Consumer Rights Day is often confused with World Consumer Rights Day, which is celebrated each year on March 15. While the objective remains the same, National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated at the national level and World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated globally. . National Consumer Rights Day aims to educate consumers about their rights and help them gain maximum benefits, while ensuring that they are not exploited. It also educates them to take action against unfair business practices.