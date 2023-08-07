National Handloom Day 2023: Date, Significance and History

The Indian government has chosen August 7 as the annual National Handloom Day, with the key objective of fostering the handloom industry and recognizing the dedication and expertise of the weaving community. The artisans, weavers and producers of this sector have been instrumental in safeguarding the nation's rich cultural and traditional legacy. In addition, the occasion aims to improve the visibility and economic well-being of artisans and weavers by encouraging their active participation and support. This year the nation celebrates the 9th National Handloom Day.

Significance of National Handloom Day

This day is of immense significance in raising awareness of the vital role played by the handloom weaving community and underlining the substantial impact of the sector on the socio-economic progress of our country. The handloom industry serves as a symbolic representation of our nation's rich cultural heritage and stands as a major source of national revenue. With women making up over 70% of the workforce in handloom weaving and related roles, the industry becomes a crucial force in women's empowerment. On this occasion, we recognize and honour the community of handloom weavers, highlighting their integral contribution to the socioeconomic advancement of the nation. It reaffirms that our commitment to preserving our handloom heritage remains unwavering, as we strive to provide greater opportunities and support for weavers and handloom workers.

History of National Handloom Day

Originating on August 7, 1905, as a pivotal aspect of India's struggle for independence, the Swadeshi Movement had major implications for the handloom industry. Its primary goal was to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign imports, leading to the widespread adoption of khadi cloth in homes across the country.

In a moving gesture at Princess Park near India Gate, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru raised the khadi-made Indian flag, symbolizing the nation's journey to freedom "at the stroke of midnight." With its start on August 7, the Swadeshi Movement lent its significance to the designation of National Handloom Day. Inaugurated and observed by the Indian government in Chennai on 7 August 2015, the inaugural National Handloom Day commemorates this historic event.