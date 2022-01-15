Is there anything more annoying than driving down the road on a nice sunny day and having to dodge potholes? Absolutely, and that would be driving in the pouring rain trying to avoid potholes while you can barely see past the hood of your car.



Potholes are a constant annoyance to motorists everywhere, but they've existed since the very earliest roads around, and it's from those times they take their names. National Pothole Day is your opportunity to do something about those potholes, and maybe learn something about them in the process.

Every day there seems to be a new pothole forming on the roads you regularly travel, and they make your trip increasingly treacherous. Modern potholes are caused by wear and tear on the road caused by rain and sun and repeated travel by vehicles across the road. Hot-patch is often used to fix it, but often the next major rainstorm will see this temporary patch pushed right back out again as the road swells and contracts from the changing heat of the road.