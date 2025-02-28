National Science Day 2025: Honouring Six Indian Scientists Who Transformed Science

National Science Day is observed every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, popularly known as CV Raman. His groundbreaking discovery, which explains the scattering of light, earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Asian to receive the prestigious award in the field.

The theme for National Science Day 2025, “Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat,” highlights the crucial role of young minds in shaping the future of science and technology. India has a rich legacy of scientific advancements, with contributions from scholars like Aryabhatta, Charaka, Varahamihira, and Sushruta. In modern times, remarkable scientists such as CV Raman, Vikram Sarabhai, and APJ Abdul Kalam have left an indelible mark on science and innovation.

To celebrate this day, let’s look at six of India’s greatest scientists who played a transformative role in the field.

1. CV Raman – The Pioneer of Light Scattering

CV Raman’s research in physics led to the discovery of the Raman Effect, which describes how light changes its properties when it passes through a transparent medium. This revolutionary finding provided deeper insights into the nature of light and won him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. Apart from his scientific achievements, he also qualified for the prestigious Indian Finance Services and was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1954.

2. Jagadish Chandra Bose – Father of Wireless Communication

A visionary scientist, Jagadish Chandra Bose invented the Crescograph, an instrument capable of measuring plant growth at a microscopic level. Through this, he proved that plants have life and a circulatory system. His pioneering work in wireless communication, demonstrating the use of radio waves, laid the foundation for modern WiFi and wireless technology.

3. Prafulla Chandra Ray – The Father of Indian Chemistry

Prafulla Chandra Ray, a passionate researcher and educator, played a significant role in the development of chemical sciences in India. His extensive research led him to publish over 150 international papers on Chemistry. He also established India’s first pharmaceutical company, Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, emphasizing the importance of industrialization for India’s growth.

4. Vikram Sarabhai – The Visionary Behind India’s Space Program

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai spearheaded India’s space research initiatives and was instrumental in launching India’s first satellite, Aryabhatta. His research on cosmic rays provided valuable insights into energy particles originating from space. He also played a key role in establishing the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) to enhance scientific education and research in India.

5. Homi Jehangir Bhabha – Architect of India’s Atomic Energy Program

Often referred to as the Father of India’s Nuclear Program, Homi Bhabha was a visionary physicist who laid the groundwork for atomic research in India. Under his leadership, India’s first atomic research center was established, later named Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in his honour. His contributions also led to the creation of India’s first atomic reactor, Apsara, marking a significant milestone in nuclear science.

6. APJ Abdul Kalam – India’s Missile Man

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, widely known as the Missile Man of India, played a crucial role in India’s defense and space research. He was instrumental in developing SLV-3, which successfully placed the Rohini satellite into orbit. His immense contributions to science and technology earned him the Bharat Ratna in 1997. He also served as India’s 11th President, inspiring millions of young minds through his vision for a technologically advanced India.

India has a rich legacy of scientific excellence, with contributions spanning centuries. On National Science Day 2025, we honor these six remarkable scientists whose groundbreaking discoveries have propelled India onto the global stage in science and innovation. Their pioneering work continues to inspire future generations, paving the way for a brighter and more scientifically advanced India.