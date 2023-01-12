  • Menu
National Sticker Day
National Sticker Day is a day to celebrate all things related to stickers, from the custom made to the everyday label. Every sticker has a story. They can be used for decoration or information depending on the situation. They can come in many different shapes, sizes and colors and can be used on a variety of things for example lunch boxes, in paper planners, lockers or notebooks. Some of them are even scented!

