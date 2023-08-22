National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day: Why your cat needs regular checkups

Cute, playful and adventurous cats can win hearts with their graceful demeanour. Your feline friends are also adorable and shower you with lots of attention; however, they like to keep their lives as private as possible. This means that they are unlikely to show it even if they are sick, injured, or distressed. Their natural instinct is to hide their pain because they are designed to survive in the wild. Being sick or injured means being vulnerable to predators and other natural dangers. Therefore, hiding pain is second nature to cats, and even cat owners can find it difficult to spot signs of illness in their cats.

National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day is celebrated on August 22 of each year and is a reminder to take care of the health and well-being of our kitty.

Here are five reasons why your cats need regular checkups:

1. Vaccination

Scheduling a visit with a knowledgeable vet can ensure your kitty is protected against life-threatening diseases like rabies and feline distemper. Cats that stay indoors mostly need essential vaccinations compared to feline beauties that are sociable and spend time with their friends.

2. To detect diseases in time

As mentioned above, cats tend to hide their illnesses and ailments, and because of this, the symptoms may go unnoticed.

For example, cats can hide the symptoms of thyroid disease and may go undetected for years. Seeing a vet will help cat owners diagnose such diseases early.

3. Flea and tick prevention

Fleas and ticks can cause a number of illnesses in your feline friends. Fleas can transmit diseases such as the plague and cat scratch fever. It is important to prevent your cats from getting fleas and ticks.

4. Tips for your obese cat

It's common for cats to gain weight, which can put them at higher risk for many diseases. It is important to consult a vet regarding homemade meals for their adorable companions, the exercise routine, and other required lifestyle changes.

Although they may not be able to pass it on, cats need routine care and lifestyle changes, especially as they approach old age. To ensure they live a long and happy life, you should take them to a vet to maintain their general well-being.