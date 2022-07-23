National Thermal Engineer Day 2022: History and Thermal Engineer Day Quotes

National Thermal Engineer Day is celebrated on 24 July each year, there are series of circumstances in the history, which has lead to the evolution of the National Thermal Engineer Day.



The Advanced Thermal, inc (ATS) has first acknowledged July 24th as the National Thermal Engineer Day in the year, 2014 with the sole intention to highlight the innovation as well as dedication of the thermal industries.

As per the firm belief of the ATS, the efforts put in by the thermal industries are mostly concealed by other sections due to software and electronic sectors. However actually is that, the thermal sector has stern the electronic as well as software sectors.

You may be wondering as to why July 24th, the ATS has announced July 24th as the National Thermal Engineer Day because this day is well known as the hottest day of the year. Thus, it seems ideal for the thermal engineers to celebrate as they work under the excess heat.

Below you can find some of the Thermal Engineer Day Quotes

 "Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing."- Henry Petroski

 "There's nothing I believe in more strongly than getting young people interested in science and engineering, for a better tomorrow, for all humankind."- Bill Nye

 "What we usually consider as impossible are simply engineering problems… there's no law of physics preventing them." – Michio Kaku

 "We will always have STEM with us. Some things will drop out of the public eye and will go away, but there will always be science, engineering, and technology. And there will always, always be mathematics." – Katherine Johnson

 "At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession." – Queen Elizabeth II

 "Engineering stimulates the mind."- Bruce Dickinson

 "A rainbow is the product of physics working for your appreciation of beauty."- Kyle Hill

 "Physics is about questioning, studying, probing nature. You probe, and, if you're lucky, you get strange clues."- Lene Hau

 "Science is beautiful when it makes simple explanations of phenomena or connections between different observations. Examples include the double helix in biology and the fundamental equations of physics."- Stephen Hawking